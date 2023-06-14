Jokic will go to Shenzhen to participate in the “International Solidarity Cup”

On June 13, the 2022-2023 NBA Finals came to an end. The Nuggets defeated the Heat to win the championship. Serbian center Jokic, the core of the Nuggets, was awarded the FMVP. In August this year, Jokic will compete with the Serbian men’s basketball team in the Men’s Basketball World Cup. They are also one of the favorites to win this cup. It is worth mentioning that the Serbian men’s basketball team and the Chinese men’s basketball team are divided into the same group.

Jokic

It is understood that before the start of the Men’s Basketball World Cup, the Serbian men’s basketball team will come to Shenzhen on August 18 to participate in the FIBA ​​event “International Solidarity Cup”. The head coach of the Serbian national men’s basketball team, Pesic, confirmed that Jokic will go to Shenzhen with the Serbian team to participate in the “International Solidarity Cup”, an event authorized by FIBA. After participating in the Solidarity Cup, the Serbian men’s basketball team will fly to the Philippines to participate in the 2023 Men’s Basketball World Cup.

In this World Cup group match, the Serbian men’s basketball team is in Group B with the Chinese men’s basketball team, Puerto Rico men’s basketball team and South Sudan men’s basketball team.

At present, Serbia has 5 active NBA players. In addition to the league FMVP Jokic, Bogdanovic, the top scorer of the last World Cup and one of the main scorers of the Eagles, Majanovic, the center of the NBA’s first giant Rockets Qi, Thunder striker Pokusevski, Heat striker Jovic, plus Fenerbahce’s NBA championship striker Belica last season and former NBA Grizzlies striker Guduri Odd, the former NBA Warriors forward Nedovich who is currently playing for the Champions League giants Panathinaikos, the main center of CSKA Moscow, the eight-time champion of the Champions League, Milutinov, the traditional European team Bayern Munich double stars Lucic and Yala Maz and other top European players, the strong Serbian men’s basketball team led by Jokic at its peak will launch an impact on the 2023 Basketball World Cup championship.

Source | Yangcheng Evening News, Yangcheng School, Jinyang.com

Text | Yangcheng Evening News All Media Reporter Hao Haoyu

Editor: Guo Wenyu