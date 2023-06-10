Jokic with foul problems, Murray leads the Nuggets offense. Compliments from Malone and Jokic

The Denver Nuggets were without Nikola Jokic for five minutes and 15 seconds in the fourth quarter as the Serbian center was struggling with foul trouble.

Jokic committed his fifth foul with 9 minutes to play in the decisive period.

With Jokic out, Jamal Murray took charge of the Denver Nuggets offense as he led the team to a Game 4 win.

Murray finished with 15 points on 5-of-17 shooting but had 12 assists and zero turnovers.

“This is the fourth shift where the bench does an excellent job,” said coach Mike Malone.

“With Nikola out the attack won’t be as good as when he’s on the pitch but the five who were on the pitch defended and he’s the key to our group,” added the coach.

These are Jokic’s words.

“We are still missing a win. We have to win one more. I’m glad we didn’t relax, we didn’t settle. We wanted to win it and that makes me happy. We didn’t relax,” said the Serbian.

In the regular season, the Nuggets were outclassed by 367 points with Jokic on the bench.

But Murray refused to let the Miami Heat take over the operations.

“He found a way to impact the race. And the most amazing thing is that he scored 15 points shooting 5 of 17 from the field but also dished 12 assists while not throwing a ball. He never gets tired of making the right play. He didn’t think about solving it himself. He always read the opposing defense well, made the right play and trusted his teammates. That’s a big part of our culture: trusting your peers. The trust Jamal had in them was top notch.”

Jokic also had words of praise for Murray.

“You have seen how he has grown and matured on the pitch. He was great. Sometimes there are matches where you don’t score and others where he scores. But he is our leader and we follow him.”