Original title: Jokic’s super triple-double Booker injured and retired Paul 17+16 Nuggets reversed the Suns in overtime

On December 26, Beijing time, the last game of the NBA regular season Christmas game was played in Denver. The Nuggets played against the Suns at home as the number one in the Western Conference. The Suns ushered Booker back in this campaign, but Booker left the game again due to a groin injury in the first quarter. After a fierce overtime battle, the Nuggets beat the Suns 128-125.

The scores of the two sides in five quarters (Suns first): 24-28, 33-23, 27-30, 29-32, 12-15

Suns player data: Paul 17 points and 16 assists, Booker 2 points, Ayton 22 points and 16 rebounds, Bridges 13 points, Shamet 31 points and 6 assists, Damian Lee 18 points and 8 rebounds

Nuggets player data: Jokic 41 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists, Murray 26 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, Aaron Gordon 28 points and 13 rebounds, Michael Porter Jr. 7 points and 8 rebounds, Pope 15 points

At the beginning of the game, Jokic opened the scoring first, and then he scored 8 points in a row to help the Nuggets hit a small climax. Booker left the field at 7 minutes and 40 seconds, and then did not return. The Nuggets also took advantage of the situation to hit the next wave of climax. Bruce Brown made a three-pointer at 4 minutes and 40 seconds, and the Nuggets led 23-9. But in the second half, Bridges took over the game. He scored 6 points in a row to help the Suns stabilize the situation, and narrowed the point difference to only 4 points to end the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Damian Lee scored two consecutive three-pointers to stop the Nuggets and achieved a lead. Facing the weak rotation of the Nuggets, the Suns’ substitute played an advantage to help the team reverse the decline. Shamet made a three-pointer at 3 minutes and 20 seconds, and the Suns led 47-40. In this quarter, Shamet became the key to the bench. He made consecutive shots from outside the three-point line and withstood the Nuggets’ counterattack. The Suns entered the second half with a 57-51 lead.

After changing sides, the Suns continued to suppress the Nuggets under the leadership of Paul and Ayton. Whenever the Nuggets tried to counterattack, the Suns could respond with a goal. Ayton made a mid-range shot to stop the Nuggets at 7 minutes and 52 seconds. At this point the Suns lead 69-57. At 5 minutes and 20 seconds, Jokic led the team to narrow the point difference to 6 points, but Paul responded with a breakthrough throw, and then Ayton’s turnaround shot brought the point difference back to double digits. Jokic showed his MVP ability at the end of the quarter. He scored 8 points in a row to help the Nuggets narrow the gap again. Murray made 2 of 2 free throws in the end and the Nuggets entered the final quarter 81-84.

In the fourth quarter, Murray opened the game with a three-pointer to tie the score, but the Suns quickly opened the gap again. At 6 minutes and 31 seconds, Damian Lee hit a three-pointer. At this time, the Suns led the Nuggets 104-96. gold. At 3 minutes and 42 seconds, Murray stepped back and hit a three-pointer, and then he received a pass from Jokic and made a three-pointer to help the Nuggets achieve a lead. But at 2 minutes and 54 seconds, Paul immediately responded with a mid-range shot and regained the lead again. At this time, Shamet once again staged a surprise scenario. He received a pass from Paul and hit a three-pointer to distance himself from the Nuggets. Then Jokic made up the basket to narrow the point difference by 1 point. In the last 30 seconds, the Nuggets called a timeout to set up tactics. Murray missed a jump shot, but Ayton made 1 of 2 free throws and gave the Nuggets a chance to make the last attack. Jokic and Murray cooperated, and the latter dunked After scoring an equalizer, both teams made mistakes and the game went into overtime.

In overtime, the Nuggets’ tough defense caused the Suns to fail to attack consecutively. Jokic played his own organization and strong attack ability, and Gordon teamed up to seize the opportunity to help the Nuggets complete the overtake. At 2 minutes and 08 seconds, Shamet made a three-pointer, and then Pope immediately responded with a three-pointer. Shamet made another three-pointer, and Ayton scored from the basket at 1:02. The Nuggets’ lead was only 1 point . Back from the timeout, Gordon dunked against Shamet to end the game. In the end, the Nuggets reversed the Suns 128-125.

Suns starting lineup: Bridges, Clegg, Ayton, Booker, Paul

Nuggets starting lineup: Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Jokic, Pope, Murray

