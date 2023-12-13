Jon Rahm’s move to LIV Golf will make ‘more apples fall from the tree’, says chief Greg Norman

Rahm won this year’s Masters and the 2021 US Open

LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman says there will be “more apples falling from the tree” following Jon Rahm’s decision to join the Saudi-funded tour.

The move represented a huge U-turn for the two-time major winner, who had previously ruled out joining LIV since its inaugural season in 2022.

“To have Jon on board was critically important to our future and what we want to do,” Norman said.

Speaking to World Business Report, Norman added: “It will create a domino effect, there will be more apples falling from the tree – no question about it, because LIV continues to develop.”

Rahm, 29, said in 2022 that LIV’s three-day events, with shotgun starts and no cut, were “not appealing” and he was chasing a golfing legacy over money.

However, the Spaniard now joins other major winners on the breakaway tour including Brooks Koepka, who won this year’s US PGA Championship, 2022 Open champion Cam Smith and six-time major winner Phil Mickelson.

Rahm is reportedly set to earn upwards of £450mexternal-link ($566.4m) as part of his switch.

Norman said Rahm’s move has caused other players to consider signing for LIV.

“Since Jon signed, less than a week ago now, I know my phone is blowing up,” Norman said.

“I know we probably have eight to 12 players who are very, very keen to sit down and talk to us about coming on board.”

However, Norman said he has not tried to get world number two Rory McIlroy, a staunch opponent of LIV, on board.

Critics say Saudi Arabia’s unprecedented spending on sport has been used to improve the oil-producing kingdom’s reputation over its human rights record and its environmental impact.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia’s sports minister said claims of sportswashing against the country are “very shallow”.

Australian Norman, a two-time major winner, said Saudi Arabia “really cares” about golf, adding that the animosity LIV has faced since its inception has been “disappointing”.

“If you see the way they’re embracing the game of golf, they’re investing in the game of golf in their country for their people into the future,” he said.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that 21 golfers playing for the PGA Tour have written a letter demanding more information about the organisation’s future.

In June 2023, the PGA and DP World Tours announced they had a “framework agreement” to merge with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), which has pledged $2bn (£1.6bn) of support to LIV.

That agreement has a deadline of 31 December 2023 to be ratified, although the American government is examining the PGA Tour’s plans to take massive investment from Saudi Arabia.

Norman said he did not believe the merger would fall through, adding golf has been recognised as an asset because of LIV.

