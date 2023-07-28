Jonas Raess hunting Ryffel’s 5000m Record

The 29-year-old from Zurich runs over 5,000 meters on a good day and is one of the world‘s best. However, the way there is marked by doubts.

“I could always torture myself incredibly,” says Jonas Raess, currently the fastest Swiss track runner.

Amanda Loman / AP

Jonas Raess is waiting for the perfect race. This race over 5000 meters goes like this: The first 3 kilometers are completed evenly, briskly, but not too fast. In the final phase, Raess, 29 years old, therefore has the strength to gain ground and duel with the opponents. “Then a lot is possible,” says Raess.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

