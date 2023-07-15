Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar in a duel

Without a break, without a break, without thinking about tomorrow: The already dramatic duel between Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard for the Tour victory came to a head on Saturday in a spectacular duel in the Alps. The two high-flyers of this year’s Tour of France exchanged breathless blows on the climb to the Col de Joux Plane and on the descent to the finish in Morzine. A great day on the Tour, but with only a small impact on the standings: the nine seconds that last year’s winner Vingegaard was ahead of his Slovenian opponent in the fight for the yellow jersey have become ten.

The Dane’s bonus seconds at the top of the final climb were countered by Pogacar by crossing the finish line (with his competitor on the back wheel) ahead of Vingegaard. Carlos Rodriguez successfully intervened in the duel between the two dominators. The Spaniard from Team Ineos had passed the two on the descent and won the memorable 14th stage, which also experienced the first mass crash of this tour.

“It was a battle of the chiefs and I maintained a lead,” said Vingegaard. “We will know in a week whether I can reach Paris in yellow.” Pogacar then spoke of a “good day” for himself. But after the alpine show, by hook or by crook between the two best drivers by far, there was neither a sporting nor a moral winner. And the day probably didn’t provide either of the two with insights into how to grab the other.

“A very, very strong attack”

Especially since the race for yellow could continue unchecked this Sunday with a high number of strokes. Five climbs have to be mastered on the 179-kilometer section to Saint-Gervais. Pogacar, that much is clear after two spectacular first weeks of racing, will continue to attack in the fight for seconds.

The attack by Team UAE’s 2020 and 2021 Tour winner came three and a half kilometers from the summit of the Col de Joux Plan on Saturday. “A very, very strong attack,” emphasized his opponent from Team Jumbo-Visma afterwards. “I continued my pace so as not to explode.” The 26-year-old did well. Pogacar was able to gain a small lead with this action, but Vingegaard was able to catch up again in this fascinating duel. Bitter for Pogacar: Another attack from him was literally slowed down by a motorcycle in front of him. What would decide? Pogacar’s liveliness and power or Vingegaard’s tenacity and endurance on long climbs like these? The answer: As much as the two extra talents on the bike fought each other with all the strength of their legs, in the end they neutralized each other. And stayed wheel to wheel on the twelve-kilometre, technically demanding descent towards Morzine.

Spaniard Carlos Rodriguez wins stage 14 of the Tour de France. : Image: AFP

The Jumbo-Visma team had been preparing for the exchange of blows between the two high-flyers all day long. The Dutch side set a relentless pace early on at the front of the pack, allowing no breakaways to break loose no matter how hard they tried. The clear message to the whole peloton: The start of this difficult weekend double shift in the Alps – 152 kilometers, over 4200 meters in altitude – is something for the big boys.

A veritable elimination race took place on the penultimate climb of the rock-hard stage, which led in loops through the department of Haute-Savoie. Gradually, even drivers who still had hopes of a top position in the overall classification could no longer follow. This also applied to the German champion Emanuel Buchmann, who had to be torn down shortly before crossing the Col de la Ramaz. His captain in the German team Bora-hansgrohe, Jay Hindley, stayed in the leading group for a long time – but had to pay tribute to the high speed on the final climb five kilometers before the summit and ultimately lost his third overall place by a tiny second to stage winner Rodriguez.

The first mass fall of this year’s tour

Previously, Wout van Aert had given a powerful taste of his outstanding skills. The Belgian star (Jumbo-Visma) led the lead group uphill and downhill with mighty pace. Right into the last mountain before he swerved exhausted. Seemingly! Shortly thereafter, the indestructible fought his way back to the front with another start and did one last shift as a speed booster in the wind.

But the helpers in Pogacar’s team UAE held out. Far into the last mountain, both of them still had two adjutants at their side. Ultimately, Pogacar was able to rely on the services of Adam Yates until his attack, when Vingegaard was already traveling solo.

Alex Westhoff Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 4 Alex Westhoff, Belleville-en-Beaujolais Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 2 Michael Eder, Clermont-Ferrand Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 6

Pros fell in droves right at the start of this dramatic day of the tour. It happened just five kilometers after the start in Annemasse: At the end of the second week of racing, the peloton experienced the first mass crash on a wet road. The tour organization immediately neutralized the race and stopped the riders who had made it through unscathed. Doctors had plenty to do dressing up various abrasions, mechanics fixing damaged wheels.

After about 23 minutes, the race resumed with a two-kilometre neutral phase. However, without Romain Bardet, the French captain of the DSM- Firmenich team, who retired with concussion and was twelfth in the classification. South African Louis Meintjes (13th place, broken collarbone), Spaniard Antonio Pedrero and Colombian champion Esteban Chaves were also unable to continue the race. On a day that began painfully for many riders, then required enormous effort and ended with a great moment in cycling.