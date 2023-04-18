Jonas Vingegaard extends with Jumbo-Visma until 2027

The Dutch team Jumbo-Visma announced on Tuesday the extension of the contract of Dane Jonas Vingegaard until 2027. The last winner of the Tour de France arrived in the team in 2019.
“Every day we push each other to improve, and this is where I can realize my full potential. We will definitely reach an even higher level together. I look forward to continuing to grow within the team.”reacted the Dane in a press release published by Jumbo-Visma.
Already winner of the Gran Camino and the Tour of the Basque Country this season, Vingegaard is aiming for a second victory in the Tour de France where his rivalry with Tadej Pogacar could still reach new heights.