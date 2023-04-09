Home Sports Jonas Vingegaard, winner of the Tour of the Basque Country: “A special victory”
Sports

by admin
Jonas Vingegaard, winner of the Tour of the Basque Country: “A special victory”

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma, winner of the Tour of the Basque Country) : “The day was difficult, but ultimately magnificent for the team. Once again, I have to say a big thank you to my teammates. They were fantastic today (SATURDAY), as they have been all week. With Attila (Walter) and Steven (Kruiswijk) in the breakaway, we controlled the game. I’m glad I was able to finish it. It’s a special victory because I had already had good results in the Basque Country before but couldn’t win there and it’s also my first success in a week-long World Tour race. Today (SATURDAY), I had the legs and I dared to attack far from the finish. I wanted to defend my leader’s jersey, I attacked, and when I noticed that nobody could follow me, I decided to continue. »

