Jonas Vingegaard wins his second Tour in a row, the Belgian Jordi Meeus winner on the Champs-Elysées

Jonas Vingegaard wins his second Tour in a row, the Belgian Jordi Meeus winner on the Champs-Elysées

Welcome to this last direct dedicated to the 21ᵉ and last stage of the Tour de France 2023, 110ᵉ edition of the Grande Boucle.

Quoi ? For the last stage of the Tour de France, the peloton will have a last effort to make on a 115.1 kilometer long route, between Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines (Yvelines) and the Champs-Elysées, in Paris. The sprinters’ teams will put themselves in battle order to try to offer themselves a prestigious success. As often, this 21st stage will have no influence on the general classification: 7 min 29 s separate the yellow jersey, Jonas Vingegaard, from his runner-up, Tadej Pogacar.

Or ? Head for the Champs-Elysées. Departing from Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, the peloton will cross the west of Paris. A nod to the Paris 2024 Games, whose cycling events will be held largely in the Yvelines department.

When ? The actual start will be given at 4:45 p.m., and the riders are expected at the finish line at 7:30 p.m. if they ride at an average speed of 39 kilometers per hour.

On which channels? France 2, France 3 and Eurosport 1.

Who hosts the live? Louise Le Borgne and Valentin Baudry, in the team bus in Austerlitz, with Vincent Daheron and Aude Lasjaunias, who are preparing for their last sprint on the roads of the Tour.

What we won’t talk about?

