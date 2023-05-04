Home » Jonasrutsch about the Tour de France and Eschborn-Frankfurt
Jonasrutsch about the Tour de France and Eschborn-Frankfurt

The hardships are written all over his face: Jonasrutsch (centre) at the Eschborn-Frankfurt cycle race
Bild: picture alliance / rscp-photo

In an interview, professional cyclist Jonasrutsch talks about waiting for his first career win, possible participation in the Tour de France and the new route for the Eschborn-Frankfurt cycling classic.

Mr.rutsch, when will you win your first professional bike race?

If you could plan this so precisely, I would say a specific date. But that’s difficult in today’s cycling. This year my form was again aimed at Paris-Roubaix, so that after a break on May 1st (at the Eschborn-Frankfurt cycling classic/ed. Red.) I wasn’t able to start in top condition. After a high-altitude training camp, the Tour of Norway and the Tour de Suisse are coming up for me, where I’m aiming for top results in stages.

