Jonathan Bauman and Cristhian Ortiz would stay in this LigaPro team

LigaPro

The two players no longer count for Barcelona SC and could join a new club.

By Jose Cedeño Mendoza

12/20/2023 – 7:58 p.m. EST

© API/ Bolavip

This Wednesday, December 20, 2023, it was reported that the players Jonathan Bauman and Cristhian Ortiz will no longer continue in Barcelona SC for 2024, but they could continue in the LigaPro. The two footballers were discarded by their team due to the irregular performance they have shown this season, where they were far from their best performance.

The LigaPro team interested in their services according to Mr. OFFSIDER’s information would be Aucas. The ‘Dad’ wants to hire the two elements that would be free from Barcelona SC. The 2022 champion team is looking for players to fill the space left by the departures of Jhon Jairo Cifuente and Rómulo Otero.

Cristhian Ortiz arrived at Barcelona SC as one of the yellow team’s most important signings this year, however, injuries and substitutions left him without spaces in the first team. ‘Titi’ scored one of the most important goals for the yellow team so that the Astillero team defeated Liga de Quito 1×0 in a historic match.

On the other hand, Jonathan Bauman arrived at Barcelona SC after being champion with Independiente del Valle in 2021 and with regular performance in 2022. The Argentine number 9 played 32 games with the yellows throughout the year, between starts and substitutes, but he only scored 4 goals and gave 2 assists.

It would not be the first time that Aucas is reinforced with players who leave Barcelona SC, this year alone it has already signed two players in attack such as Jhon Jairo Cifuente and ‘Culebra’ Castillo, both for the attack, while in defense he sought reinforcement from Darío Aimar, also with an immediate past in Barcelona SC.

Are they good signings for Aucas?

The best version of ‘Titi’ Ortiz and Jonathan Bauman has been seen with the players in Ecuador, both wearing the Independiente del Valle shirt. Given the multiple exits that Aucas faces, both elements would also arrive to be starters in the eleven that seeks to get into the next Copa Libertadores and also return to the top of the national championship.

Why does Barcelona SC let them go?

Barcelona SC is releasing these players due to their lack of consistency this season and the intention to give the yellow team other names. Both Ortiz and Bauman leave the yellows free, because they only had a 1-year contract and will arrive at their new team with an agreement between them and the club, where a transfer fee does not have to be paid.

Poll Is Barcelona SC wrong to let these players go?

Is Barcelona SC wrong to let these players go?

Yes, they could be a good variant

21 PEOPLE ALREADY VOTED

Share this: Facebook

X

