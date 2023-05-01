Jonathan Clauss (OM): “The title? We always hope”

Jonathan Clauss, OM defender, after the victory against Auxerre on Sunday (2-1): “We had a great start to the match, we are conquerors, we are dominant. We have a little waste in the last gestures but we have a lot of desire, a lot of generosity. And we take this goal which makes us a little headache. But we don’t give up, we still have the same desire, the same determination. And I find that she (victory) is deserved, by our equalization and the fact that we were able to drive the point home behind.
“We are already going to focus on ourselves before looking at the others”
In view of the results of this afternoon (Sunday), it was necessary to take three points. I think we are sending a good signal for the future, we are looking ahead. In front, it lost, behind, it lost, while waiting for the result of Lens. We had to win and we won. Now we will wait for the Lens match on Tuesday, then prepare for this big match (in Lens) SATURDAY.
The week is going to be a bit special for me because I still have a lot of ties there, it’s going to be weird for me but it’s always a pleasure to go back there, all the more so with such a challenge. […] The title ? We always hope. But it depends on us and on others. We will therefore already focus on ourselves before looking at the others. »