Jonathan Clauss (OM): “The title? We always hope”

Jonathan Clauss, OM defender, after the victory against Auxerre on Sunday (2-1): “We had a great start to the match, we are conquerors, we are dominant. We have a little waste in the last gestures but we have a lot of desire, a lot of generosity. And we take this goal which makes us a little headache. But we don’t give up, we still have the same desire, the same determination. And I find that she (victory) is deserved, by our equalization and the fact that we were able to drive the point home behind.