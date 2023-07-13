Title: Jonathan Rubio Joins Petro Atlético, Bolsters Angolan First Division

Publication Date: July 13, 2023

Petro Atlético, one of the most economically powerful clubs on the African continent, has announced the signing of Jonathan Rubio as their new creative midfielder for the upcoming Angolan First Division season. The Honduran midfielder arrives at Petro Atlético from Académico Viseu of the Portuguese PRO League, and his acquisition has been welcomed by the “Tricolor” team.

The announcement of Jonathan Toro’s signing was made through Petro Atlético’s social media channels, where the club expressed their excitement about securing the international attacking midfielder’s services for the next two seasons. With this signing, Petro Atlético aims to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming African Super Cup, a prestigious tournament featuring the continent’s most economically powerful clubs, taking place in October.

Earlier reports had exclusively confirmed Rubio’s departure from Académico Viseu, a club that had embraced him at the young age of 14. The opportunity to join Petro Atlético proved irresistible for the talented player, who was also considering an offer from Olimpija in Slovenia. Rubio has been assigned the number ’20’ jersey and will embark on his first professional club experience outside of Europe.

Petro Atlético has recently commenced their preseason preparations for the 2023-2024 season, with Rubio’s arrival adding excitement to the team’s quest for a two-time championship. The midfielder might make his debut on August 2nd when Petro Atlético faces Belenenses in a friendly match.

Alongside the official unveiling of Jonathan Rubio, the players also received valuable guidance from the coaching staff, led by Alexandre Santos, during the presentation ceremony.

In addition to football, Petro Atlético is known for its investments in various sports, including basketball, handball, gymnastics, athletics, volleyball, sailing, boxing, roller hockey, tennis, karate, and women’s soccer. This diverse sporting portfolio exemplifies the club’s financial strength, largely driven by its involvement in the oil industry.

Furthermore, the Sampedrano-born Rubio will have the opportunity to compete in four different tournaments in the upcoming season, including the Angolan League, Cup, African Champions, and the African Super Cup. The African Champions competition also grants a place for the coveted Club World Cup, further highlighting the magnitude of the opportunity for Jonathan Toro.

Jonathan Rubio’s football journey has taken him across several notable European clubs, including Gil Vicente, Arandina, Huesca, Tondela, Coimbra, Académico Viseu, Varzim, and Chaves. However, joining Petro Atlético marks his first foray into a club outside of Europe, which presents an exciting new chapter for the talented midfielder.

As the anticipation builds for the 2023-2024 season, Petro Atlético, guided by Néstor Matamala, will be aiming to clinch another championship title. With Jonathan Rubio now part of their squad, the Tricolor team aspires to make a mark both domestically and internationally.

