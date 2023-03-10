Original title: Jones 31 points, 12 assists, 5 steals, Jiang Weize 18+6, Jilin reversed Shanghai and won two consecutive victories

On the evening of March 10th, the 2022-23 CBA regular season will continue, and the Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team will play against the Jilin Men’s Basketball Team. After four quarters of competition, the Jilin team finally defeated the Shanghai team 101-93 and won two consecutive victories.

In terms of scoring:

Jilin team: Jones 31 points, 7 rebounds, 12 assists and 5 steals, Cui Jinming 20 points and 3 rebounds, Jiang Weize 18 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, Jiang Yuxing 19 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks, Zhong Cheng 7 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals

Shanghai team: Wang Zhelin 24 points, 12 rebounds and 2 assists, Bledsoe 19 points, 11 assists and 7 rebounds, Li Hongquan 11 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists, Luo Hanchen 10 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals, Trimble 14 points and 3 rebounds

Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank and Shanghai Jiushi have played against each other 52 times in history, and the Jilin team has 21 wins and 31 losses. The two teams have played against each other once this season, and the Jilin team has 1 win and 0 losses. In the last match between the Jilin team and the Shandong team, Gao Junchao, who appeared on the head coach seat, finally led the Jilin team to defeat the opponent 101 to 92. On March 9, the Jilin team had submitted an application for the replacement of the head coach to the CBA company. It is Gao Junchao’s real coaching debut. The Jilin men’s basketball team currently ranks 9th in the league with a record of 17 wins and 15 losses. The Shanghai men’s basketball team lost to Liaoning by a big score in the last round and suffered the third loss in the past four rounds. It currently ranks sixth with 18 wins and 14 losses.

At the beginning of the first quarter, Bledsoe took the lead in making a throw, Ang Lee scored a three-pointer, Bledsoe responded with a three-pointer, Jones scored 2+1, Wang Zhelin dunked with both hands, and then Wang Zhelin counterattacked and dunked Also scored, Bledsoe scored a layup with the ball, and Shanghai scored 6 points in a row to lead Jilin 11-6. Jiang Weize hit a three-pointer to stop the bleeding, then he hit a layup, Li Hongquan hit a three-pointer, Bledsoe made a move and stopped Jilin, came back from the timeout, Liu Lijia made a layup, Jiang Yuxing responded with a three-pointer, Bledsoe continued with a three-pointer Hit, Luo Hanchen scored in the mid-range shot, Zhong Cheng scored from the basket, Luo Hanchen still made a mid-range shot, Liu Zhengtao scored with an empty basket, Shanghai team ended the first quarter with a 7-0 shock wave, Shanghai team 30-17 Jilin team.

In the second quarter of the game, Jiang Yuxing took the lead in making a layup, Jiang Weize scored a three-pointer, Trimble immediately returned the color, Jiang Weize then made two free throws, Jiang Yuxing scored a three-pointer, Wang Zhelin forced a layup and Cui Jinming hit the basket, Bledsoe broke through and hit the basket, and Shanghai stopped Jilin 38-28. After a timeout, Cui Jinming made a three-pointer, Yan Pengfei scored a mid-range shot, Wang Zhelin made two free throws, Wang Zhelin then scored 4 points in a row, Luo Hanchen made a technical free throw, Jiang Yuxing made two free throws and made one of two free throws, Yan Pengfei continued to throw and scored, Jones Two free throws were made, Li Hongquan made a three-pointer, Jones scored 4 points in a row through free throws, Yan Pengfei continued to hit a mid-range shot, Jones finally scored a three-pointer at the buzzer, halftime ended, Shanghai team led Jilin team 55-41.

In the third quarter, Li An took the lead in scoring a three-pointer, Jiang Yu made a star basket, Li Hongquan made a breakthrough, and then Jiang Yuxing made a layup. The Jilin team narrowed the point difference to 6 points 51-57. The Shanghai team came back from a timeout and Jones made a throw. Luo Hanchen adjusted and scored from the basket. Bledsoe made two free throws and made one free throw. Jiang Weize drifted a three-pointer to narrow the point difference. Wang Zhelin scored an easy layup. 56 leading Jilin. Then Jones made a self-throwing shot and made an assist. Cui Jinming scored, Wang Zhelin scored with a hook, Trimble made two free throws from the free throw line, Jiang Yuxing hit a three-pointer, and then the two sides scored points through free throws. Jones scored 2+1, Trimble made an emergency stop and scored a three-pointer at the buzzer. At the end of the third quarter, the Shanghai team led the Jilin team 76-67.

At the beginning of the final quarter, Jiang Yuxing made a steal and scored a layup. Cui Jinming made a shot. Deso scored a breakthrough, Cui Jinming hit an open three-pointer, Jones scored 4 points in a row to tie the game, Li Hongquan scored a three-pointer and left the field with six fouls, Jones continued to break through, Zhong Cheng accelerated his breakthrough and scored to help Jilin overtake 89-88, Jiang Weize There was still an easy counter-attack layup, Cui Jinming scored 2+1, Jilin hit a 9-0 spurt to expand the lead, Bledsoe hit to stop the bleeding, but Cui Jinming continued to score a three-pointer, Zhong Cheng also had a three-pointer, and finally Jilin reversed and defeated Shanghai.

Shanghai team starting: Bledsoe, Liu Zheng, Li Hongquan, Liu Lijia, Wang Zhelin

Jilin team starters: Li An, Cui Jinming, Jiang Weize, Jiang Yuxing, Jones

