Original title: Jones’ downturn made 3 of 10 shots and left early. Shougang’s double foreign contribution comprehensive data

At 19:35 on the evening of April 10th, in the first game of the CBA playoffs, the Beijing Shougang men’s basketball team played against the Jilin men’s basketball team. In the end, the game was one-sided. Jilin lost to Beijing 79-123. Jones, the core foreign aid of the Jilin team, left the field early due to injury. He played 24 minutes and made 3 of 10 shots and 1 of 4 three-pointers. He scored 11 points, 5 assists, 1 steal and 1 block. . And Beijing Shougang’s double foreign aid is in full bloom. Liv has 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Gibson has 10 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists.

In the first round of the playoffs, Beijing and Jilin faced each other on a narrow road. Last season, under the shortage of personnel, Jilin defeated the Beijing team 2-0 in an upset, and staged a good show. The Beijing team, which has ushered in a comprehensive upgrade in lineup and strength this season, hopes to complete revenge at home.

As we all know, the Jilin men’s basketball team has always used a single foreign aid, relying on Jones to fight alone. Jones’ performance this season is still very stable, and he has successfully won the title of the best foreign aid. Challenge, Jones has a heavy responsibility on his shoulders.

In the first quarter of the game, Beijing Shougang sent Leaf to take the lead in the first game. He first scored by eating cakes under the basket, and then assisted Fan Ziming to score in high and low positions. Jones responded with a three-pointer on the right. Gibson also scored one after another. In the first quarter, Leaf scored 4 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, Gibson scored 5 points, and Jones contributed 7 points and 3 assists.

In the second quarter of the game, Jones started well and scored consecutive points, but he fell into a slump in the second half, and the game completely entered the rhythm of Beijing Shougang. Gibson made a three-pointer and led Beijing Shougang to a 14-0 shock wave. At the end of the half, Beijing Shougang led the Jilin Men’s Basketball Team by 23 points 62-39.

Back in Jilin in the second half, the situation became even worse. Jones was blocked many times and was injured. With more than 9 minutes left in the third quarter, Jones walked out of the court. Before leaving the court, he smashed a water bottle to vent his anger. He was very dissatisfied with his performance. Jones returned to the bench with thick ice packs on his legs. After Jones left the field, the Jilin team was completely misfired. They only scored 17 points in a single quarter and lost 21 points to their opponents. It has broken through forty points, and the final game has completely entered garbage time. In the end, Beijing beat Jilin to take the lead.

In contrast, the two foreign players of the Beijing men’s basketball team played today have comprehensive statistics. Leaf scored 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Gibson contributed 10 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. The two led the Beijing men’s basketball team to fully bloom. The 123 points also tied the team’s second highest scoring this season.

（kaka）Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: