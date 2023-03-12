Jonny Williams scored his second and last Wales goal against Poland last June

Wales midfielder Jonny Williams has retired from international football at the age of 29.

The Swindon Town player is the latest of Wales’ World Cup squad to step back following Gareth Bale, Joe Allen and Chris Gunter.

Williams made his Wales debut against Scotland in 2013 and went on to play at two European Championships and last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

He said reaching those tournaments was “beyond my wildest dreams”.

But he added in a social media post external-link : “I have decided that the time is right to step back and retire from international football.

“From the age of 15 it has been an absolute honour and privilege to wear the red dragons on my shirt.

“I’ve been blessed to play with and alongside so many great players over the years.

“Surrounded by an amazing togetherness between players, backroom staff and fans, we created one big family and achieved incredible success.”

The midfielder featured regularly for his country after making his debut aged 19 in that 2-1 win at Hampden Park.

He went on to help Wales reach the Euro 2016 semi-finals and qualify for Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he was unused.

But after the summer of 2016, Williams’ appearances were restricted by injuries with knee, shoulder and ankle problems contributing to his misfortune.

It took him until October 2020 to score his first Wales goal, the winner as they beat Bulgaria in the Nations League.