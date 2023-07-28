Jordan Henderson: Gray snippets instead of rainbow bandage in Saudi video

Soccer fighters against homophobia

Gray snippets instead of rainbow fascia – Henderson is already lined up in the video

Henderson’s move to Saudi Arabia has sparked heavy criticism

Jordan Henderson has faced massive criticism for his move to Saudi Arabia. English supporters’ associations are dismayed by the transfer of the Liverpool captain. The decision also caused a lack of understanding for Thomas Hitzlsperger.

Jordan Henderson’s move to Saudi Arabia is one of the surprise transfers of the summer. Not just from a sporting point of view. The Liverpool FC icon has always stood out as a fighter against homophobia. His new club is now making it clear what he thinks of it.

English international Jordan Henderson has now left Liverpool FC after twelve years and, as expected, has moved to Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia. In Liverpool, Henderson still had a contract until the summer of 2025, but like so many old stars this summer – the Liverpool icon is 33 – an offer from the desert that is as astronomical as it is crazy like his can hardly be rejected for the old footballer days.

According to the online magazine “The Athletic”, the transfer fee for the midfielder is the equivalent of almost 18 million euros. Henderson has signed a three-year contract and is expected to earn more than 800,000 euros a week in Saudi Arabia. According to British media, the salary of the longtime Liverpool captain would triple in the future.

For Henderson, however, this move to this country of all places had a piquant note from the start. Because the England international had repeatedly spoken out against homophobia with verve in the past. He was an advocate of sexual diversity and freedom. In the Gulf state, however, homosexuality is strictly forbidden.

Hitzlsperger – “How stupid of me …”

One suspects that it will no longer be possible for him to reconcile this paradox in the future. Ex-national player Thomas Hitzlsperger, who made his homosexuality public years ago, wrote on Twitter that he was curious to see what Henderson’s “new brand” would look like. “The old brand is dead!” Hitzlsperger criticized: “Fair play for him, he can play wherever he wants to play. However, I believed for a while that his support for the gay community would be genuine. Silly me …”

In any case, Henderson, like the world public, was shown in a video by his club how his new employer probably wants to see him in the future. Al-Ettifaq had edited a small 46 second film which was titled “We’re just thrilled to have him”. The film then gushed that “the hometown hero became a global star who inspired his fellow cast members.”

In the case of Henderson: not only inspired by sports, but also for socio-political issues such as homophobia. After all his advances on the subject, that can at least be assumed. “The idea that someone I love and care about wouldn’t feel safe or comfortable watching a game of mine and being part of the LGBTQ community makes me wonder what kind of world we live in.” , he once said in an interview.

Among other things, he also remembers how he went into a game with Liverpool at the end of November with rainbow shoelaces and again with a rainbow armband and wrote via Twitter after the game: “Perfect day at Anfield. Football is for everyone.”

Exactly this rainbow captain’s armband, which Henderson wore at irregular intervals in Liverpool FC duels, disappeared completely in Al-Ettifaq’s introduction video. The makers had covered them umpteen times with a neutral captain’s armband. As a result, a snippet of gray with a captain’s armband was emblazoned where Henderson’s left arm would otherwise have been in full glory.

However, due to the poorly applied gray something, Henderson’s shoulder subsequently looked like it had just sustained an unbelievable fracture after hitting the goalpost, causing his thumb to become the size of a currywurst at times and the arm then appearing and when screwed together as makeshift. In short: an embarrassment unworthy of a player and pioneer like Henderson. But will soon be an indisputable part of his new player chapter.

He will join another Liverpool icon at his new club as Al-Ettifaq has recently been coached by Steven Gerrard, who lured Henderson to Saudi Arabia. Henderson joined Anfield from Sunderland FC in 2011. He won eight trophies with Liverpool, most of them under manager Jürgen Klopp, including the 2019 Champions League and the 2020 English Championship. He is third in the Reds’ list of record Premier League players, behind Jamie Carragher and his new coach Gerrard. Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp addressed personal words to Henderson in a farewell video on Twitter and described him as a legend. “I’ll miss you, I’ll miss our talks, which haven’t always been easy,” said Klopp.

In Saudi Arabia’s football league, Henderson will meet a number of former stars from Europe’s top divisions next season, including Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr), Karim Benzema (Al Ittihad) and former Liverpool team-mate Roberto Firmino (Al Ahli). Bayern Munich attacking player Sadio Mané is also expected to join Ronaldo’s club at the weekend – he too has a Liverpool past.

