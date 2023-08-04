Home » Jordan Henderson moves to Saudi Arabia: big mouth, nothing behind?
Sports

Jordan Henderson moves to Saudi Arabia: big mouth, nothing behind?

by admin
Jordan Henderson moves to Saudi Arabia: big mouth, nothing behind?

As a young player, Jordan Henderson was notorious for his big mouth. Opponents and teammates alike recall how he immediately barked commands, curses and insults across the pitch after his breakthrough at Sunderland AFC. He later moved to Liverpool FC, where he matured into a role model in twelve years because of his self-sacrificing style of play and his comparatively down-to-earth nature. From 2015, “Hendo”, as his coach Jürgen Klopp called him like a friend, led the team as captain. Together they won the league, FA Cup and Champions League.

A cheeky talent had not only become an English football star, but also a professional with knowledge of the world outside the football bubble. He wore a rainbow captain’s armband at Liverpool and otherwise used his public profile to make the LGBT community heard. During the 2022 European Women’s Championship, he appeared in England’s national team shirt at training. Cool action, cool guy. Just a year later, the image he has built is in tatters.

See also  Ottawa Carabao Cup: Manchester City-Liverpool 3-2, decide Aké

You may also like

Zhejiang Team Secures Victory with One Less Player,...

MotoGp, times and where to see the Gp...

Jewish Sport in Germany – Sport inside –...

Lazio: the arrival of Kamada is official, he...

Crisis at the DFB: days of twilight

Feyenoord vs PSV LIVE: Santiago Giménez’s Potential Move...

beat New Zealand in the team pursuit –...

A trend sport is conquering urban Switzerland

503 Service Unavailable: Error Encountered While Retrieving URL

Shohei Ohtani running away with 2023 AL MVP,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy