Jordan Loyd leads AS Monaco to victory over Maccabi Tel Aviv in game 2

Tonight at 20:15 AS Monaco will try to tie the series after the 67-79 home defeat against Maccabi in game-1.

Although Maccabi are best known for their explosive attack, the Israeli side excelled mainly in defense on Tuesday, limiting Monaco to just 67 points.

To turn things around, Monaco will need the talented backcourt trio of Mike James, Elie Okobo and Jordan Loyd to find their hand from long range after 2-of-18 three-pointers in Game 1.

𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝟮 Will @ASMonaco_Basket tie the series or @MaccabitlvBC go home with a 2-0 lead👀 pic.twitter.com/oOAaXqYOVi — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) April 27, 2023

Obradovic’s men get off to a flying start with an excellent Loyd, but with a good finish in the first quarter the guests get back in touch.

In the third period AS Monaco extends with Loyd and Ouattara, the USA guard continues to grind points until 67-54 in the 30th minute.

Okobo scores +17 but Maccabi doesn’t give up, James wakes up too but Dibartolomeo brings his men back to -8 from outside with just over 3 minutes to go.

Loyd returns to pierce the retina with the points of the bracket, ends 86-74.

The former Zenit guard is the star performer with 33 points (10/14 FG, 8/9 FT), James also did well (11+6 assists and 6 fouls conceded) and Ouattara (12 with 5/8 shooting), for Okobo there are 11 points and 2 assists.

Maccabi Tel Aviv closes with 17 turnovers, the performances of the usual Brown (16+5+6 assists) and Baldwin IV (17+4 assists) are not enough, the only ones in double figures.