Home » Jordan Loyd leads AS Monaco to victory over Maccabi Tel Aviv in game 2
Sports

Jordan Loyd leads AS Monaco to victory over Maccabi Tel Aviv in game 2

by admin
Jordan Loyd leads AS Monaco to victory over Maccabi Tel Aviv in game 2

Tonight at 20:15 AS Monaco will try to tie the series after the 67-79 home defeat against Maccabi in game-1.

Although Maccabi are best known for their explosive attack, the Israeli side excelled mainly in defense on Tuesday, limiting Monaco to just 67 points.

To turn things around, Monaco will need the talented backcourt trio of Mike James, Elie Okobo and Jordan Loyd to find their hand from long range after 2-of-18 three-pointers in Game 1.

Obradovic’s men get off to a flying start with an excellent Loyd, but with a good finish in the first quarter the guests get back in touch.

In the third period AS Monaco extends with Loyd and Ouattara, the USA guard continues to grind points until 67-54 in the 30th minute.

Okobo scores +17 but Maccabi doesn’t give up, James wakes up too but Dibartolomeo brings his men back to -8 from outside with just over 3 minutes to go.

Loyd returns to pierce the retina with the points of the bracket, ends 86-74.

The former Zenit guard is the star performer with 33 points (10/14 FG, 8/9 FT), James also did well (11+6 assists and 6 fouls conceded) and Ouattara (12 with 5/8 shooting), for Okobo there are 11 points and 2 assists.

Maccabi Tel Aviv closes with 17 turnovers, the performances of the usual Brown (16+5+6 assists) and Baldwin IV (17+4 assists) are not enough, the only ones in double figures.

You may also like

Laguna di Marano, the most beautiful excursions to...

Amateur referees, complained Jalonen after an unpunished tackle...

BC Vienna as the first team in the...

Napoli Salernitana, when to play: date and time

Angers SCO sentenced to a recruitment ban for...

F1 and MotoGP, a weekend of engines on...

Octagon Boss Frankly: Kincl’s confidence soared. Keita? He...

Green light from Casms: Napoli-Salernitana to be played...

Vadlau/Mähr ahead of Hyeres before 470 final day...

Madrid Open: Mirra Andreeva, 15, beats Beatriz Haddad...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy