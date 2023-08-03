Jordi Alba’s Impactful Debut with Inter Miami: ‘What Messi does is outrageous’

Title: “Jordi Alba Determined to Conquer with Inter Miami: ‘What Messi Does Is Outrageous'”

Subtitle: Exclusive Interview with Jordi Alba Reveals Ambitious Goals for MLS Season

Miami, FL – In an exclusive interview with SportsCenter – ESPN Deportes, Jordi Alba expressed his determination and ambition to make a significant impact with Inter Miami. The seasoned Spanish defender, who recently made his highly anticipated debut with the Major League Soccer (MLS) team, asserted that he did not join the club for a vacation but rather to win everything.

Alba’s remarks regarding his partnership with Lionel Messi, who is also rumored to join Inter Miami, have undoubtedly evoked excitement among fans and media alike. Alba shed some light on their camaraderie, emphasizing Messi’s unparalleled talent and remarking, “What Messi does is outrageous.” Such a formidable duo could potentially revolutionize Inter Miami and make them a force to be reckoned with in the league.

Speaking with ESPN Deportes, Alba opened up about his motivations for joining Miami’s soccer franchise and his ambitious aspirations. He reiterated that he did not come to the MLS for a leisurely experience, but rather to compete at the highest level and achieve success. Alba’s hunger for victories aligns perfectly with the club’s vision, as Inter Miami aims to establish itself as a dominant force in the league.

During the interview, Alba also discussed his rapport with fellow Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets, who recently joined Inter Miami. The duo aims to bring their extensive experience and winning mentality to the team, ensuring a solid foundation and providing invaluable leadership on and off the field.

Jorge Mas, co-owner of Inter Miami, confirmed Alba’s debut with the team in the upcoming Leagues Cup, further fueling anticipation among fans. Alba’s inclusion in the roster is expected to bolster Inter Miami’s defensive line and solidify their overall performance.

As word of Alba’s debut spread, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing his skills and contributions in the MLS. The arrival of such an esteemed defender has heightened expectations, with Inter Miami fans hoping for a successful season ahead.

