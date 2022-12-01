The love story between La Pulce and the Blaugrana club is not over yet.

Jordi Cruyffcurrent sporting director of the Barcelonaspoke to Rac1 some interesting topics related to Catalans and beyond.

Words about Lionel stand out Messi whose future remains in the balance between renewal with PSG, departure for MLS and even a romantic return to the Blaugrana shirt.

STORY CONTINUES – “What is clear to everyone, even the president, is that it must be a rapprochement with a legend like Messi. Barcelona and Messi must get back together,” he bluntly said Cruyff. “Maybe after the end of his career. But it’s clear that both the club and the player deserve one last big hug.”

MARKET – Cruyff he also spoke of the club’s future moves and in particular of the winter transfer market: “It’s not just a question of selling a player and then moving on with other operations. At the moment, Barcelona cannot buy in the winter transfer market session”. “Busquets? Obviously we need to keep an eye on him and he’ll be treated well. We need to sit down and discuss his future.”

December 1 – 08:23

