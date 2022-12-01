Home Sports Jordi Cruyff: “Messi and Barcelona should get back together, maybe…”
Sports

Jordi Cruyff: “Messi and Barcelona should get back together, maybe…”

by admin
Jordi Cruyff: “Messi and Barcelona should get back together, maybe…”

The love story between La Pulce and the Blaugrana club is not over yet.

Jordi Cruyffcurrent sporting director of the Barcelonaspoke to Rac1 some interesting topics related to Catalans and beyond.

Words about Lionel stand out Messi whose future remains in the balance between renewal with PSG, departure for MLS and even a romantic return to the Blaugrana shirt.

STORY CONTINUES – “What is clear to everyone, even the president, is that it must be a rapprochement with a legend like Messi. Barcelona and Messi must get back together,” he bluntly said Cruyff. “Maybe after the end of his career. But it’s clear that both the club and the player deserve one last big hug.”

MARKETCruyff he also spoke of the club’s future moves and in particular of the winter transfer market: “It’s not just a question of selling a player and then moving on with other operations. At the moment, Barcelona cannot buy in the winter transfer market session”. “Busquets? Obviously we need to keep an eye on him and he’ll be treated well. We need to sit down and discuss his future.”

December 1 – 08:23

© breaking latest news

See also  Champions, the crossings to avoid in the round of 16: Juve risks Psg or Atletico, Inter could find Bayern or City

You may also like

Maneskin, brawl between fans. Damiano: “Worse the girl...

A lesson with the vogueing expert: “The aim...

Qatar World Cup: in the round of 16...

As a novice referee at the Qatar World...

Pd, the pact of the Apennines. Bonaccini-Nardella, road...

When the referee is a woman: at Qatar...

Australia, coach Arnold bans social use after qualifying...

2022 World Cup Argentina defeated Poland 2-0 and...

World Cup, first female referee: with Frappart penalty...

World Cup Japan vs. Spain, who can win...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy