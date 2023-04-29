Home » Jordy Weiss draws Jon Miguez for vacant European welterweight title
Jordy Weiss (30 years old, 30 wins, including 3 before the limit, now 1 draw, 0 losses) and the Spaniard Jon Miguez (26 years old, 17 v., including 8 before the deadline, 1 D, 0 D. ) drew for the vacant European welterweight title (-66.678 kg) on ​​Friday evening at the sold-out Espace Mayenne, 3,400 spectators, in Laval. The belt could not be awarded, the two men will face each other again within six months.

After twelve hotly contested rounds, the three judges could not decide between them and Weiss, who was celebrating his thirtieth birthday, said to himself ” very disappointed “. “I’m in front for the first six rounds, even if it’s tight, explains the Frenchman. I manage to push back a puncher like him. However, there is the Irish judge who gives him a 5 point lead (another judge had Weiss in the lead at the end of the twelve rounds, with the third official coming into a tie). It’s disgusting. In my corner, I was told that I took the first six rounds well, so I relaxed a little. However, at the end of the eighth, I am told that it is close and I win the last three. »

Miguel lamented an open arch in the third round, while Weiss was going to be cut in the nose and ended up with a hematoma on the left eyelid and the painful right hand.

