Jorge Fossati new coach of the Peruvian National Team LIVE: latest news about the FPF and the new coach of Peru after the departure of Juan Reynoso | Sports

Jorge Fossati in Advanced Negotiations to Coach Peruvian National Team

Jorge Fossati is reported to be in advanced negotiations to become the next coach of the Peruvian national team, with a focus on leading the team in the 2024 Copa América and the 2026 qualifiers. This follows the confirmation by the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) of their separation with Juan Reynoso.

Upon his arrival in Peru, the 71-year-old Uruguayan coach shared his thoughts with the media, emphasizing the importance of coaching a national team over a club team. Fossati expressed his long-held belief that national team coaching is a privilege and inferes that no club in any country is more important than the national team.

Fossati also commented on the possibility of reversing the bad moment of the Peruvian team, expressing his conviction that success is possible, while steering away from talk about the possibility of directing both the national team and Universitario.

Upon his arrival, Fossati also had a heartwarming interaction with a young Alianza Lima fan, taking the time to pose for a photo with the child who was proudly sporting the club’s shirt.

The arrival of Fossati and his heated negotiations to coach the Peruvian national team has sparked a series of discussions and speculations, with fans and analysts expressing hope and excitement for a new era of soccer for the country. While details and documents are yet to be finalized, it is expected that Fossati’s move to Peru will be confirmed shortly.

