Jorge Fossati reached an agreement with the FPF and is the new coach of the Bicolor

Jorge Fossati to become new technical director of Peruvian team

In a surprising turn of events, Jorge Fossati has revealed that there is now full agreement for him to become the new technical director of the Peruvian national team. The news has been confirmed by Líbero journalist Gustavo Peralta, who announced the agreement on social media.

Speaking at the 2023 League 1 Awards Ceremony, the Uruguayan strategist stated that although the agreement with the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) has been reached, the official signing is still pending. “I have already reached an agreement with the Peruvian team. We have not signed yet,” Fossati told the media.

The 71-year-old coach is expected to make his official debut with the Peruvian team in friendlies scheduled for March 2024, ahead of the Copa América 2024 and the restart of the 2026 Qualifiers.

Fossati is set to lead the Peruvian team in at least 13 games in 2024, with the possibility of more if they progress to further stages of the Copa América. The scheduled matches include friendlies in March and June, as well as competitive fixtures against Chile, Trinidad and Tobago or Canada, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Uruguay, and Brazil.

The announcement of Fossati as the new coach has generated much anticipation and excitement among fans of the Peruvian national team, with hopes that he will bring success and a fresh perspective to the team.

Share this: Facebook

X

