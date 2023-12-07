Jorge Fossati’s first request to Oblitas to continue negotiating with the FPF

Jorge Fossati Close to Becoming Technical Director of Peruvian National Team

Jorge Fossati is likely to become the next technical director of the Peruvian national team, with negotiations continuing between Fossati and the FPF to assume the role. The Uruguayan coach has made a specific request to the Peruvian Football Federation, asking that the departure of Juan Reynoso be made official.

Juan Carlos Oblitas, a representative of the FPF, recently met with Fossati in Uruguay to present the project for the national team. While both parties have made positive progress in discussions regarding sports matters, Fossati has requested that Reynoso’s situation be resolved before beginning negotiations on his financial terms.

The Peruvian national team has struggled in the 2026 Qualifiers, obtaining only two points in the first six games and landing in last place in the standings. Reynoso currently remains the coach of the team, but is in the process of negotiating his departure.

Fossati has previously coached the Uruguayan and Qatari national teams, with the Uruguayan team reaching the playoffs for the 2006 World Cup under his leadership.

As for the negotiation between the FPF and Reynoso, it is still ongoing with no definitive agreement reached at this time. The separation of Reynoso from the team is currently under negotiation.

Share this: Facebook

X

