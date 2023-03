Second BrandJorge Garbajosa plans to run for president of FIBA ​​Europe.

The N.1 of the FEB has decided to take the leap and will formally present his candidacy to lead European basketball. Frenchman Jean Pierre Siutat, president of the French federation, is his main rival for the May 20 elections.

In case of victory, Garbajosa will be forced to leave the presidency of the FEB.