Jorge Sampaoli (Sevilla FC coach): “The subject of the transfer market is a particular subject which it is difficult for me to talk about, because when I arrive in a locker room, I see the players as human beings and the market uses the players as if they were a product. . It is therefore difficult for me to talk about this subject. These are products that are valued… Today, players are like tins of tomatoes to me. They are used in a way that takes away the humanity and productivity of a human being who is involved in an activity like football.