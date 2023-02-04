Jorge Sampaoli (Sevilla FC coach): “The subject of the transfer market is a particular subject which it is difficult for me to talk about, because when I arrive in a locker room, I see the players as human beings and the market uses the players as if they were a product. . It is therefore difficult for me to talk about this subject. These are products that are valued… Today, players are like tins of tomatoes to me. They are used in a way that takes away the humanity and productivity of a human being who is involved in an activity like football.
Sometimes spectacular sums of money are paid, then six months later they are loaned out for nothing. I would take as an example Lucas Ocampos and Bryan Gil, who came back to a place to be happy, or to try to be happy. Apart from the fact that they both had successful transfers at some point, the degree of unhappiness is very high for players who are managed by people who want to take advantage of this situation. »