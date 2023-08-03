Home » Jose Cifuentes: Rangers sign Ecuador midfielder from Los Angeles for undisclosed fee
Jose Cifuentes: Rangers sign Ecuador midfielder from Los Angeles for undisclosed fee

Jose Cifuentes has been capped 16 times for Ecuador

Rangers have completed the signing of Ecuador midfielder Jose Cifuentes from Los Angeles for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old, who signed a four-year deal, had already signed a pre-contract agreement to join the Scottish Premiership club with his deal in Major League Soccer due to end in January.

But a fee has been agreed so he can move to Ibrox immediately.

Cifuentes, who has been capped 16 times, played 26 times this term for Western Conference side Los Angeles.

He moved to United States from Universidad Catolica in his homeland in January 2020 and has gone on to play 121 games overall for the MLS outfit, scoring 15 times.

He becomes Michael Beale’s ninth signing of the transfer window.

“Jose is a player we have followed for a long time,” Beale said. “He is a midfielder who can play in a variety of roles, both as a box-to-box player and in a more defensive role. He has excelled in the MLS and for his national team.”

Cifuentes said he was “very excited” to have joined an “amazing” club.

“I love his project and his vision for football,” he said of Beale.

