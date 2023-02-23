Home Sports José Fonte (Lille) forfeit against Brest
Sports

José Fonte (Lille) forfeit against Brest

by admin
José Fonte (Lille) forfeit against Brest

Released after less than a quarter of an hour on Sunday, during the defeat at the Parc des Princes (3-4), the Lille defender had to have seven stitches placed on one knee. This prevented him from training this week and the Portuguese defender will not be able to defend his chances this Friday against Brest.

“He hasn’t worked this week but he should start again next week”, explained his trainer, Paulo Fonseca, this Thursday noon. His participation in the derby in Lens (March 4) is not compromised for the moment.

Adam Ounas (quadriceps) and Ismaily (thighs) continue their re-athletics. However, they should not be operational before the international truce.

See also  Rangnick:Pogba is very motivated even to find a good next home – yqqlm

You may also like

They find in Tenerife the body of a...

Victory in the sprint of the Colombian Juan...

Football regulator: New independent body provides ‘massive opportunity’...

John Motson: Legendary commentator dies aged 77

Yorkshire racism scandal: Documents relating to claims deleted...

Six Nations 2023: Mason Grady to make Wales...

Phoenix Suns, the countdown for Kevin Durant has...

Los Angeles Clippers, official the arrival of Russell...

the video of the rescue at the last...

More trouble for Barcelona

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy