Released after less than a quarter of an hour on Sunday, during the defeat at the Parc des Princes (3-4), the Lille defender had to have seven stitches placed on one knee. This prevented him from training this week and the Portuguese defender will not be able to defend his chances this Friday against Brest.
“He hasn’t worked this week but he should start again next week”, explained his trainer, Paulo Fonseca, this Thursday noon. His participation in the derby in Lens (March 4) is not compromised for the moment.
Adam Ounas (quadriceps) and Ismaily (thighs) continue their re-athletics. However, they should not be operational before the international truce.