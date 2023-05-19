Home » José Mourinho (AS Roma): “If we hadn’t had Smalling…”
José Mourinho (AS Roma coach, qualified for the C3 final after the draw at Leverkusen [0-0]) : “Above all, I want to send a message to Emilia-Romagna. It is in the worst difficulties that we succeed in finding the best of ourselves. It is a day of celebration in Rome, but we cannot forget the sadness of the people at this difficult time. It was played on details. If we hadn’t had Smalling on the bench, we probably wouldn’t have gotten this draw. We lost Spinazzola, then Celik, if we hadn’t had him (Smalling) at that time, it would have been very hard. The boys gave everything, this match is the result of our work, our experiences, our tactical mastery and the fact of having known how to stay in the game. We are a fantastic team. »

