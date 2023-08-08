Jose Mourinho disappointed with lack of managerial support after UEFA suspension

After losing in the Europa League final against Sevilla FC (1-1 ap, 1-4 on pens), José Mourinho attacked the match referee, Anthony Taylor in the parking lot of the stadium. the Puskas Arena in Budapest (Hungary). UEFA then decided to impose a four-match suspension on the Portuguese coach for having lost his temper. He will therefore miss his team’s first matches in the Europa League this season, after finishing in 6th place in Serie A last season.

The 60-year-old technician expressed his disappointment with his club’s lack of support following the suspension in an interview with the Corriere dello Sport.

“If you ask me what is the thing in two years and two months in Rome that has weakened me, I would answer that it is not the departure of Mkhitaryan, a player I love so much, nor having played for a year and a half with only 4 central defenders when it’s normal to have 6. The saddest thing was not to be supported by the club in such a situation,” lamented José Mourinho.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

