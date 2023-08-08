Home » Jose Mourinho disappointed with lack of managerial support after UEFA suspension
Sports

Jose Mourinho disappointed with lack of managerial support after UEFA suspension

by admin
Jose Mourinho disappointed with lack of managerial support after UEFA suspension

After losing in the Europa League final against Sevilla FC (1-1 ap, 1-4 on pens), José Mourinho attacked the match referee, Anthony Taylor in the parking lot of the stadium. the Puskas Arena in Budapest (Hungary). UEFA then decided to impose a four-match suspension on the Portuguese coach for having lost his temper. He will therefore miss his team’s first matches in the Europa League this season, after finishing in 6th place in Serie A last season.

The 60-year-old technician expressed his disappointment with his club’s lack of support following the suspension in an interview with the Corriere dello Sport.

“If you ask me what is the thing in two years and two months in Rome that has weakened me, I would answer that it is not the departure of Mkhitaryan, a player I love so much, nor having played for a year and a half with only 4 central defenders when it’s normal to have 6. The saddest thing was not to be supported by the club in such a situation,” lamented José Mourinho.

See also  Gaël Monfils forfeited for his second round at Roland-Garros

You may also like

Sledding, the squad for tomorrow’s Maranza rally

Fostering Friendship and Cultural Exchange: The Heartwarming Stories...

Edson Alvarez: West Ham set to sign Ajax...

Paralympic cycling world championships: 2 silvers for Claudia...

Premier League: Is sacking a manager the answer?

Chwaliska once dealt with depression, now she’s in...

Colombia Women’s Soccer Team Seeks Historic Quarterfinals Qualification...

Procida: In the national team we are a...

Top talent Ansu Fati can allegedly imagine leaving...

The U.S. Men’s Basketball Team Shows Improvement in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy