Fielding a formation without a half forward and eleven men behind the ball line, achieve a statistic of expected goal which fluctuates between 0.3 and 0.6 depending on the analysis sites, close the match with zero opportunities createdand still be able to break it with an impromptu tiraccio from thirty meters from a central defender. Rome-Juventusgame halfway between the tactical masterpiece and the football havoc is yet another miracle of the prophet of anti-football, Jose Mourinho.

We need to start from two objective facts, which neither one side nor the other, fans and haters, results and gamers, will be able to dispute. The Rome of him is always more ugly, at times bordering on the obscene. But the field and the classification they are right. In this sense, the match ofOlympicmore than a game, it was almost a programmatic manifesto: 90 minutes with no rhythm, little intensity, no ideas, poor quality as well given that the level of the two teams and a bit of the whole A league now it is what it is. Only kicks, prudence, long balls, school schemes. One disheartening spectacle, also thanks to the fact that on the other side there was Mr. “short muzzle” Allegri. In the end Roma won but the result could also have been – and indeed, perhaps should have, given the opportunities – been different.

Mou brought home a race as important as it was bad. And she did it her way. Declaredly renouncing the strikers, which he now uses as defensive players, to hold the ball and defend the score, not to unlock it. Thinking first of not taking them, and then possibly giving them, relying only on plays, set pieces and counter-attacks. As he played at the bottom twenty years ago at Porto15 years ago atInter and ten to Real Madridonly that this Rome does not have and will never have the individuality of those great teams, and in the meantime football has changed, it has evolved. While Mou is always the same, for better or for worse.

The standings speak for him. Roma are doing an excellent championship: they are in full swing for the Championshas the same points as the Milan champion of Italy, close to Inter which has an enormously more competitive squad. How can you criticize it. A difficult season is coming to an end, blessed in the summer by the great purchase of Dybalabut also negatively marked by the injury of Wijnaldumthe farewell of the unfortunate Zaniolothe tantrums of Karsdorpthe sill paturnias of Abraham. Of course, one could also say that the Karsdorp case created it practically by itself, that the stormy departure of the blue talent is the result (in addition to the character limitations) also of a technical management not blameless, that probably Abraham has gone from striker of the future of the English national team to ugly duckling because he plays in a team that doesn’t help the forwards, but the substance doesn’t change. Mou is number one in compacting the environment, moreover in a square that is almost impossible to manage like Rome. Not a whistle, not a I grumble, all on his side on the pitch and in the stands. And whoever is not becomes enemy of the people.

The question is whether all this can make ninety minutes of boredom forget. The answer is yes, at least to see the reactions of fans, numbed by their mentor. But it really just depends on the result. Arrived with a presentation with great pomp and a pharaonic market, last year Mourinho saved himself for a corner by conquering the Conference Leaguewhich masked the gaps of one under the enthusiasm of a historic European cup mediocre season. Playing so badly, the result becomes the only line between success and failure. This year the parachute could be there Italian Cupthanks also to a favorable draw and a paved highway towards the final, but the harakiri at home with the Cremona removed this option. stay theEuropa Leaguewhich would be a real feat (there are better equipped teams, such as Arsenal e Manchester United, or Juventus itself). Or the fourth placeminimum and maximum goal of this team: to miss the qualification in the Champions League for the second year than in Roma dei Friedkin is indispensable to level up would call Mou’s bluff. Also because on the other side of the capital, with a less competitive squad and a more entertaining game, the Lazio of the much criticized Sarri he still has one point more than the Giallorossi. But Mou is it Special one. Because he wins. As long as he wins.

Twitter: @lVendemiale