Cold shower, or rather frozen, for theAtalanta. The 32-year-old Argentine defender Jose ‘Luis Palomino was suspended as a precautionary measure by the National Anti-Doping Tribunal for failing to pass a resulting check positive for Clostebol Metabolite (an anabolic steroid derived from testosterone), prohibited substance. ‘The National Anti-Doping Tribunal, accepting the proposed application by the National Anti-Doping Prosecutor, has proceeded to suspend it protect the athlete Jose ‘Luis Palomino (FIGC) for violation of articles 2.1 and 2.2. The check was arranged by NADO Italy‘, reads the Nado information sheet.

Atalanta’s next moves

Of course now the player, and the club will be able to request counteranalysis, but in the meantime the Argentine will remain suspended as a precaution. Paradoxically, in the last few hours the name of Palomino had persistently rebounded in the market rumors: he had entered the sights of Napoli and other clubs such as Lazio, as well as the French of Rennes. The Tucuman central defender, born in 1990, arrived at Atalanta in the summer of 2017 after three years in France at Metz and one season in Bulgaria at Ludogorets: nicknamed El General by fans, he has so far played 203 games with the Dea, scoring 8 goals and has recently renewed his contract with the Bergamo team until 2025, with the idea of ​​ending his career in the Atalanta jersey.

