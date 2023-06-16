Joselu becomes a symbol of Spanish football

BSo far, striker Joselu has never emerged as a major player in world football. On Thursday evening he suddenly became not only a hero, but also a symbolic figure for the state of a great football nation. The 33-year-old Stuttgart-born professional, who has played for Hoffenheim, Frankfurt and Hannover in his career, ran jubilantly through Enschede’s De Grolsch Veste after scoring the late winner against Italy in the Nations League semi-final to make it 2: 1 for the Spain national team.

Somehow he had managed to steer a deflected shot attempt by colleague Rodri over the line and thus missed a fitting final act in this confused game. Joselu from relegated Espanyol Barcelona has now scored three of the five goals during the tenure of coach Luis de la Fuente, who is working on a change and has also dug out older footballers. Joselu is “an incredibly good striker and works very well for his club and for his country,” said the coach, who has been in charge of various youth teams over the past decade.

This is probably one of the reasons why he was mocked for it before this Nations League tournament, above all for older players like Jesus Navas (37), Jordi Alba (34), Rodrigo Moreno (32), Sergio Canales (32) and Joselu (33 ) to set, and indeed: The doubts about this coach are not out of the world even after entering the final of this competition on Sunday against Croatia (8.45 p.m. / in the FAZ live ticker for the Nations League, on RTL and DAZN). In the European Championship qualifier, the Spaniards lost 2-0 in Scotland after a difficult win against the Norwegians (playing without Erling Haaland), the old glory of a team full of superstars from world clubs like Real Madrid and FC Barcelona has faded. And the more sober than charismatic de la Fuente experiments a lot, but radiates little optimism. “I’m obsessed with building a team here,” he said, which came across as contradictory. Because this trainer does not act like a flaming driver, but rather like a cool administrator.

Spanish media have been speculating about the pros and cons of a managerial change for the past few days, and when de la Fuente was asked about criticism of his work on Thursday night, he replied: “I don’t worry about the things I don’t can control. I feel very calm because I’m a calm guy. We begin to understand the concepts. It just takes time.” In fact, nobody can expect this 61-year-old football coach to change everything immediately and if he and his team were to beat Croatia in the final on Sunday, he would have won a first title after just four games.

Judging by the impressions of the semi-finals, these unfinished Spaniards, with Real Sociedad centre-back Robin Le Romand earning his first international cap aged 26 and youngsters like Yeremy Pino who could also have a future, are rather underdogs. “We played very well as a team,” said midfielder Rodri, but the determined Croatians, who are thirsty for their first major title in football history, look more mature and stable. They also have the much heavier fan base in the Netherlands with them.

While the first semi-final between the hosts and Croatia was still an atmospheric football festival, the Spaniards’ duel with Italy was a good argument for critics who consider this tournament superfluous. The level was mediocre, the stadium wasn’t quite full, and there were only a few moments of amusement. At this point, the attitude with which the players look at such a competition is also important; the two multiple world champions from Spain and Italy want to use this summer as a time to prepare for the European Championship next year, while the Dutch and the Croatians saw an opportunity here to create something historic. And because de la Fuente is Spanish, he will probably still be viewed with skepticism if he were to end Sunday’s competition as the winning coach.