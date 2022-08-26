Original title: Joseph: Manu Ginobili once said that if we were united, the Canadian men’s basketball team would be great

Live it, August 26th. In a game that ended today in the fourth window of the World Qualifiers, Canada defeated Argentina 99-87. Canadian player Joseph was interviewed about a conversation he once had with Ginobili.

“Everyone was sitting in the dressing room and listening to Ginobili tell us about the legend of playing for Argentina, the joy he had with his Argentine friends, winning games and titles, and the memories he made for a lifetime. “As an NBA player, I’ve been to the World Cup, I’ve won an NBA championship, and I always remember the conversations we had with Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili,” Joseph said.

Joseph continued: “What really stuck with me was Ginobili, talking about our young talent in Canada. We reminded him of young Argentina, we just had to stick together.”

“Manu Ginobili told me it wasn’t easy. If we could stick together, we would be great. It touched me, I always remember those words, and I made it a goal a long time ago.” Joseph said.

According to the appearance list for this game, there are 5 active NBA players playing, they are: Alexander (Thunder), Joseph (Pistons), Olynyk (Pistons), Dwight Powell (Lone Ranger), Alexander Walker ( Sir).

In this game, Joseph played 21 minutes, made 3 of 8 shots, and scored 8 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

