Joseph Paintsil about penalty error: “I wanted to kick to score my hat trick”

It was a remarkable sight on the hour mark, when KRC Genk were awarded a penalty after Alieu Fadera, who had broken through, was brought down. Many Genkies gathered around the penalty spot, where they discussed who could kick the penalty spot.

Normally that is Bryan Heynen, who is at the top of Wouter Vrancken’s list. But the KRC Genk coach gives his captain the freedom to give the penalty to someone else if he wants. For example, to number two Joseph Paintsil, or number three Bilal El Khannouss.

Hat-trick

Paintsil in particular seemed disappointed against Kortrijk that he was not allowed to take the penalty to score his third of the evening. “I asked Bryan if I could kick,” the Ghanaian winger admitted afterwards. “I just really wanted to score that hat-trick. But he decides who kicks and I have to accept that.”

When KRC Genk was awarded a penalty against Cukaricki last Thursday, Heynen decided that Paintsil could take it. But the last one missed. “Was that why I wasn’t allowed to kick? No, I don’t believe that (laughs). I’m strong enough in my head to get over that mistake.” (yo)

