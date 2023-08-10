Josh Bell’s Homers Lead Marlins to Comeback Victory over Reds

Miami Marlins Rally to Defeat Cincinnati Reds 5-4

CINCINNATI — In an exciting comeback victory, the Miami Marlins defeated the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 on Wednesday night. Josh Bell played a crucial role for the Marlins, hitting two home runs and driving in four runs. Bryan De La Cruz also made a significant contribution, hitting the lead-changing home run in the ninth inning.

The Marlins initially found themselves trailing 4-1, but Bell’s three-run homer in the eighth inning tied the game. De La Cruz then opened the ninth inning with a powerful opposite-field drive to secure the lead against Reds pitcher Alexis Díaz.

The Cincinnati Reds have been struggling lately, losing eight of their last nine games. The Marlins took advantage of this opportunity to secure a much-needed victory.

Pitcher Tanner Scott entered the game in the eighth inning for the Marlins and earned the win. He delivered a solid performance, allowing no runs. Closer David Robertson struck out Elly De La Cruz for his 17th save of the season, securing the win for the Marlins. Robertson has been an excellent addition to the team since being acquired in a trade from the New York Mets.

On the pitching front, Johnny Cueto, a former member of the Reds, had a decent outing for the Marlins. Cueto pitched five innings, allowing five hits and three runs while also striking out five batters.

Luis Arráez, a Venezuelan player, continued to impress with his performance. He went 1-for-4, maintaining his position as the player with the highest batting average in the major leagues at .369.

For the Marlins, Bryan De La Cruz had an outstanding game, going 4-for-1, scoring a run, and driving in one. Avisail Garcia, from Venezuela, went 4-for-0, while Cuban player Jorge Soler went 4-for-1.

On the Reds’ side, De La Cruz, a Dominican player, had a good game, going 5-for-2.

The Marlins’ victory over the struggling Reds will provide a much-needed morale boost for the team as they continue their season. With players like Josh Bell and Bryan De La Cruz performing at their best, the Marlins have reason to be optimistic about their future games.

