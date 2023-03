The novice head coach enjoys a good reputation in the industry. And yet it is a remarkably steep climb that Holden is immediately entrusted with the record champions.

Currently assistant coach at EV Zug, head coach at HC Davos from summer: Josh Holden. Urs Flueeler / Keystone

HC Davos’ search for a coach ends with the appointment of Josh Holden. Holden, 45, will succeed Christian Wohlwend, who was released in January, in the summer. The now naturalized Canadian is the first North American HCD coach since Canadian Lance Nethery between 1990 and 1992.