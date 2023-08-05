Josko Gvardiol is moving from RB Leipzig to Manchester City

The transfer of defender Josko Gvardiol from DFB Cup winner RB Leipzig to Champions League winner Manchester City is perfect. The Croatian has signed a five-year contract with the English champions from team manager Pep Guardiola. The Premier League club confirmed this on Saturday. The transfer fee should be around 90 million euros.

According to RB managing director Max Eberl, the “complete financial package” makes Gvardiol the “most expensive defender in (previous, editor’s note) history”. Therefore, the club “decided to agree to the early change, taking all parameters into account,” added the RB managing director: “Josko is going to one of the world‘s best teams. That alone shows the development he has made with us over the past two years. Like others, he is an example of the path we are taking at RB Leipzig.” So far, Harry Maguire, who went from Leicester City to Manchester United for 87 million euros in 2019, has held this record.

Gvardiol is looking forward to Guardiola

After Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool FC) and Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea FC), Gvardiol is the third well-known but also lucrative Leipzig departure this summer. The defensive player came to Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb in 2021 for 19 million euros, a year ago he reached the World Cup semi-finals with the Croatian national team. Gvardiol played 87 competitive games for Leipzig in the past two seasons, scoring five goals. He was involved in both DFB Cup triumphs in Saxony.

Gvardiol meets compatriot Mateo Kovacic at City, who comes from Chelsea to the Champions League winner. At City, however, the 21-year-old also faces top-class competition in Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, John Stones and Aymeric Laporte.

Christopher Meltzer, Munich

“The move to City is something very special for me and my family,” Gvardiol is quoted as saying on the City website: “The opportunity to work with Pep Guardiola will be fantastic. I know I’m not there yet, but I’m sure my game will continue to develop under the best coach in football.”

