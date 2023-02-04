Home Sports Journal of Reggio | Marcus Lee idea for UNAHOTELS?
Journal of Reggio | Marcus Lee idea for UNAHOTELS?

At UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia we continue to talk about the market and there are two open fronts according to the Gazzetta di Reggio on newsstands today. One is linked to the fate of Beka Burjanadze, a Georgian long expiring on 18 February who, however, sees prices rising for a confirmation until the end of the season; the other is on the addition of a center to reinforce the long sector of Sakota’s team, an operation not linked to the future of the Georgian.

The new name is that of the American center Marcus Lee, already seen in Italy with Vanoli Cremona, who could close his season in Australia tomorrow in the NBL Playoffs with Melbourne United.

