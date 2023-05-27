Home » Journal of Reggio | Unahotels, De Raffaele takes share
Walter De Raffaele more than Dimitris Priftis, in what looks like a race for two. These are the two names to pay attention to for the coaching role of UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia, with the Gazzetta di Reggio on newsstands today reporting the rising odds for the former Reyer Venezia coach.

De Raffaele would be preferred to Priftis due to the experience linked to the Italian championship and, writes the newspaper, “the coach from Livorno would meet the approval of the owners both for what he has shown in the Lagoon and for the corporate mentality that distinguishes him, a talent as always known very welcome in the red and white house”. Secluded, but still to be taken into consideration, the name of Alessandro Magro should he free himself from Germani Brescia.

