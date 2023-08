Idris, pseudonym of Edrissa Sanneh, journalist and television face, known for being a great Juventus fan, died in Brescia at the age of 72. He had become famous thanks to his interventions as a guest and commentator on the Rai broadcast »Quelli che il calcio» in the nineties. He was originally from Gambia but had lived in Italy for over 50 years. (LaPresse)

August 4, 2023 – Updated August 4, 2023 , 9:48 pm

