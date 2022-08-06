There is no peace for the date of Fermo del Jova Beach Party . The Tuscan singer who is carrying around the beaches in fact, his show was overwhelmed by controversy before the concert in the Marche region. The allegations have come up two fronts distinct: it seems that Jovanotti’s team did not respect the ecosystem local and who has employed illegal workers within the stage construction sites. Both news were denials and Lorenzo himself also intervened on the matter.

The accusations of the environmentalists and the response of the WWF

The ‘TAG Costa Mare Committee’ has already asked for the annulment of the Fermo date of the Jova Beach Party. According to the organization that brings together several NGOs and associations environmentalists the concert would indeed have an important and destructive environmental impact on the local ecosystem. Specifically, the affected area – namely the beach of Casabianca – is inhabited by the refectory, a wading bird who nests right in that area. The construction sites of the Jova Beach Party and the very high volumes of the musica in the coffers would end up disturbing him. The Committee also believes that the bulldozers used to level the beach have destroyed the work of restoration environmental carried out in the area.

The issue intervened with an official statement on WWF Italia . The institution is not part of the organization of Jovanotti’s concerts but collaborates with the artist’s staff, so that the environmental impact of each date is reduced to a minimum . In an official statement, WWF Italy noted that: “All the beaches affected by the concerts, including that of Fermo, are located in areas heavily anthropized where, therefore, the impact of anthropogenic activities is unfortunately already very strong “. The concert in Fermo, at the request of the institution, was also scheduled in one security date that does not get in the way nesting of the refectory.

Trident’s answer on illegal workers

The second controversy concerns the Ham employment of undeclared workers within construction sites for the construction of stage and the booth area of ​​the Jova Beach Party. The Trident – gli top management intervened on the matter organizers of the tour – and the same Lorenzo Jovanotti .

The singer-songwriter, together with Maurizio Salvadori (from Trident) explained in a live broadcast Instagram that, during an inspection at the Fermo site, some were notified i compliance formal three companies that collaborate to the logistic realization of the show. The official documents were completed with missing data within 24 hours and businesses, with seventeen workers who they are not therefore carrying out no activities in black, they resumed regularly to work.