Jovan Miljanic is a new player of Paffoni Fulgor Basket

Jovan Miljanic is a new player of Paffoni Fulgor Basket

Paffoni Fulgor Basket is pleased to announce the landing on the shores of the lake of Jovan Miljanic, Montenegrin winger born in 2002 who is going to extend the rotations of coach Daniele Quilici. The player thus replaces the boys who have returned to the Varese Academy, giving the red-green technical staff the opportunity to count on one more weapon.

These are the words of DS Filippo Fanchini: “Miljanic is a versatile player, he can cover both the sport of three and that of four. He will lengthen our rotations and bring a lot of energy and competitiveness into training. We are happy with his arrival and to have seen him motivated right away ”.

