Joventut Badalona, ​​the Pau Ribas flag signs until 2026

Joventut Badalona and Pau Ribas have reached an agreement for a multi-year extension, as announced by the Spanish club.

Ribas, whose previous deal was due to expire on 30 June 2023, has extended his ties with La Penya with a new 2+1 deal.

The guard is producing 7.9 points and 3.1 assists per game this year.

