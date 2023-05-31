Joventut Badalona, ​​the Pau Ribas flag signs until 2026

4
Joventut Badalona and Pau Ribas have reached an agreement for a multi-year extension, as announced by the Spanish club.
Ribas, whose previous deal was due to expire on 30 June 2023, has extended his ties with La Penya with a new 2+1 deal.
The guard is producing 7.9 points and 3.1 assists per game this year.
💚🖤 The legend continues
🤝 Youth renews @PauRibas until 2026. The escort, who arrived at the Club when he was only 4 years old, will continue to be linked to the team of his life
🔗 The news: https://t.co/ITFYF4OwDM#BadalonaÉsFutur pic.twitter.com/chpKduzm0z
— Badalona Youth Club (@Penya1930) May 30, 2023