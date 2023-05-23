Joy and crying! The first foreign coach with a title in the Czech league. Well deserved, assures Priske

They had to wait for Letná for nine years before they called an expert from Denmark who broke the long curse. If we do not count the Slovaks Jarabinski and Chovance, Brian Priske became the first ever foreign coach with a championship title in the Czech football league. “I think it’s very good to see the emotions we experience, how much it means to us. Also for people in the club who work for him for a long time. I saw them crying and rejoicing at the same time,” recounts Sparta’s football coach after the 0:0 draw against Slovácko, which kicked off the championship celebrations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

