Article by John Manenti

Among the various specialties of Athletics, the one that more than any other has inspired the inspiration of commentators and writers is undoubtedly the Marathon, both for the long distance and for the stories involving the various protagonists, even if mostly dating back to the pioneering era of this Disciplineand much less recurring in more recent times, even if the unfortunate action of the Irish Protestant pastor Neil Horan was still recorded in the Athens 2004 edition, who hindered the run of the Brazilian Vanderlei de Lima about seven meters from the finish when the latter was in command of the race …

Certainly, one of the best remembered Olympic Marathons is the one held in the spectacular scenery of the Imperial Forums during the Games of Rome 1960, which went down in history for two distinct reasons, namely that the 28-year-old Ethiopian Abebe Bikila crossed the finish line first, so as to give the first Olympic Gold to a representative of Black Africa and in addition, case remained unique, having covered the more than 42 kilometers of the race entirely barefoot.

A Bikila who, having registered the time of 2.15’16″2, also improves both the Olympic Record set by Emil Zatopek eight years earlier in Helsinki, and the world record of 2.15’17″0 of the Soviet Sergey Popov, considered one of the great favorites on the eve and who instead finishes no better than fifth, more than 4′ behind the winner, even though four years later, on the occasion of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, he is not considered as the most favorite …

This in consideration of the fact that, during the aforementioned four-year period, the reported absolute limit had been improved on three occasions and close to the Games, namely by the Japanese Toru Terasawa in mid-February 1963 with a time of 2.15’15″8a record that lasted for four months, since in mid-June it was the turn of the American Leonard Edelen descending to 2.14’28” in London, the same course where, the following year, the British Basil Heatley appropriated the record by covering the distance in 2.13’55”.

Record holders all present at the race scheduled for October 21, 1964 starting at 1:00 pm local timeincluding the other British Brian Kilby who at the beginning of July 1963 had stopped the clocks on the time of 2.14’43” for a record that was not approved by the IAAF, while the perplexities about Bikila – who had won the Olympic Trials of his country at the beginning of August 1964 with the remarkable time of 2.16’18”8 – arose from the fact that he had been the victim of an attack of acute appendicitis which forced him to undergo surgery on the following 16 Septembera little more than a month from the Olympic appointment where he still appears at the start together with the two brothers Demissie and Mamo Wolde …

After a cautious start, the now 32-year-old Ethiopian realizes that he is experiencing positive sensations, which leads him to lengthen the pace so as to shell out the group of starters and at the 15th kilometer he remains in command together with the Irishman Jim Hogan and the Australian Ron Clarke – back from having already taken part in the 5,000 meters (finished in ninth position …) and the 10,000 meters, where he took the bronze in a convulsive three-man sprint that rewards the American Billy Mills over the Tunisian Mohamad Gammoudi – except then increase the yield with only the Irish trying to keep paceonly to pay dearly for the effort by failing to finish the race.

Bikila, on the other hand, does not seem to feel any fatigue, his gait is fluid and compact and his advantage over the rest of his opponents expands kilometer after kilometre, so much so that he enters the Olympic Stadium in the Japanese capital greeted by an authentic ovation (it should be remembered that the Marathon is a sort of religion in the Asian country …) by the public who had been warned by the radios about the progress of the race, going to cross the finish line in perfect solitude and, above all, with the extraordinary time of 2.12’11”2 equal to the new Olympic and world record which, if on an absolute level is improved after 8 months in London by the Japanese Morio Shigematsu with 2.12’00”, at the Games it resists until the Montreal 1976 edition, when the East German prevails with a time of 2.09’55” …

The Ethiopian cross-country skier, who this time ran wearing shoes “Puma”, amazes even more after the arrival, performing in gymnastic exercises to cool down with a disarming naturalness to say the least, regardless of what is about to happen in the squares of honor, which see enter the stadium, to the delight of the audience, the 24-year-old Kokichi Tsuburaya – the best of the Japanese trio, which sees Kenji Kimihara conclude eighth and the most popular Terasawa no better than 15th – followed however by the now ex world record holder Heatley, who, understanding his tiredness, manages to overcome him to secure (2.16’19”2 to 2.16’22”8) the silver.

The fact that, taking a seat on the third step of the podium, this constitutes Japan’s first medal in Athletics since the 1936 Berlin Games it is not enough to appease the sense of humiliation and shame that Tsuburaya feels for letting himself be overtaken in the last lap, so as to disappoint his supporters, as he confides to his teammate Kimihara underlining “I made an unforgivable mistake in front of the entire Japanese people, the only way I can fix it is to win the Marathon in Mexico City in four years time…!!” …

With such a “fixed nail” in the lead, Tsuburaya undergoes very hard training sessions that undermine his physique and, above all, his tendons, as well as to suffer emotionally as he is prevented by his Superiors – he is a Lieutenant in the General Staff of the Japanese Defense – from getting married to Eiko, his longtime girlfriend, before the conclusion of the Mexican Olympics …

Realizing that he could not honor his intention to win the Marathon at the Games and moreover tried by news that Eiko was married to another manpushed by the parents who did not intend to wait any longer for their daughter’s wedding, Tsuburaya finds nothing better than to commit suicide at dawn on January 9, 1968 by cutting his carotid artery with a razor bladeeven if in his farewell note, in which he asks for forgiveness from all his family, the emotional aspect is not mentioned, motivating the insane gesture with the words “I can’t run anymore”.

Thus a drama takes place which counteracts the joy of Abebe Bikila capable of putting all his opponents in line again – Kilby finishes fourth and Edelen, afflicted with problems with the sciatic nerve, sixth – despite having returned from surgery and becoming the first marathon runner in the history of the Games to repeat the Olympic gold medala feat that, to date, has only been equaled by the aforementioned Cierpinski (Montreal 1976 and Moscow 1980) and by the Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge, winner of the last two editions of Rio de Janeiro 2016 and Tokyo 2020 …

And these are also the “two faces” of life …