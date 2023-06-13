Joy, champagne and finally a hard blow. Golfer Hadwin was knocked down by security

The beginning of the celebration was like something out of a great movie script. Taylor, 35, won the shootout in which he beat England’s Tommy Fleetwood when he holed out from 23 meters after the ball traveled uphill and downhill and left to right.

Then he just dropped his gear and jumped happily into the arms of his caddy, Dave Markle. Taylor’s third title on the PGA Tour also wanted to celebrate his close friend Hadwin, who rushed to the green with a bottle of champagne.

Nick Taylor celebrates at the end of the RBC Canadian Open.

However, the lurking security guards mistook the Canadian golfer for a fan from the crowd and, around Taylor, pounced on Hadwin uncompromisingly, knocking him to the ground. The whole incident was handled by Markle, who explained to the guards that there was no need for Hadwin to be held any longer.

“I hope he’s okay. “When I saw him later, he was standing up straight, so I hope he doesn’t wake up in the morning with broken ribs,” Taylor said. But the cheerful Hadwin was indeed standing hand in hand with the security men after a while.

“Put it in the Louvre!” he commented on Twitter in response to a photo of him being tackled by a guy in a security cap, while Taylor is still standing in the background hugging Markle.

The funny incident only underscored a brilliant performance by the Canadian champion, who was celebrated all week by Canadian crowds as he tried to end his three-year wait for a third PGA Tour win, singing the national anthem during the final round.

“I think it’s a tournament we’ve had circled on the calendar probably since junior golf. I’ve wanted to win it ever since I’ve been on the PGA Tour, and the crowd support was the most incredible thing I’ve ever experienced in my life,” Taylor said.

He became the first home golfer to win the Canadian Open in an incredible 69 years, the last time Pat Fletcher did it in 1954. “Words cannot describe the magnitude of what you have accomplished. I’m so proud of you,” Hadwin told Taylor, who won’t forget his friend’s victory easily.