Can we experience the effectiveness of a trainer’s method in a few days? Hervé Renard’s experimentation still involves rubbing shoulders with the pitfalls of a major competition like the World Cup, but the first steps of the coach of the French women’s team already augur a radical change of state. mind. “I’m here to bring everyone together, it’s my way of doing thingsinsisted the new boss of the Blue, Monday, April 10. I need to feel the pulse of this band, I need to know they’re feeling good. »

Trust, communication, pleasure or even cohesion. The words that have come up most often since the start of the first rally led by Renard exude a wave of positivity. Tuesday, April 11, the footballers have the opportunity to give more pledges on the success of this new era. At Le Mans, they face the Canadian Olympic champions, a real test, three months before the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand (July 20 to August 20).

For their first match, Friday, the Blue took fifty minutes to take the fold. Led (0-2) by Colombia in Clermont-Ferrand, they overturned the table, scoring five goals, including a brace for the returning Eugénie Le Sommer. One of the first strong choices of the coach. Renowned for his talks that would transcend his teams – that of the Saudi victory against the Argentines in the World Cup this winter notably marked the spirits –, Hervé Renard had a lot to do at half-time of his first meeting.

“The coach’s speech was positive. He was very calm. He said things very calmly., said the right side Eve Périsset. The interested party opened the veil on his attitude in this crucial moment of a match: “I started slowly. I’m not going to traumatize them from the start, did he smile. And I was convinced that they would come back to the score. »

His mission: to put the Blues back in the right place

Two years after being dismissed by former coach Corinne Deacon, the top French goalscorer in history, Eugénie Le Sommer, notes the changes: “We feel a real team cohesion. We can definitely go further if we are united, insists the one who will release her 177 on Tuesdaye cape. We feel enthusiasm, freshness and great energy. »

Officially appointed on March 30 until August 2024 – after the Paris Olympics – Hervé Renard has been given a mission: to put the heads of the Bleues back in place, after gloomy years despite satisfactory results – quarter of final of the 2019 World Cup and semi-final of Euro 2022 – and the rebellious episode which led to his arrival.

