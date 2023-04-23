Home » “Joyful Reading Asian Games Burning Youth” fun challenge was held yesterday-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net
Sports

“Joyful Reading Asian Games Burning Youth” fun challenge was held yesterday-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

by admin

“Joyful Reading Asian Games Burning Youth” fun challenge was held yesterday

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-23 08:42

On April 23, the Second National Reading Conference will open in Hangzhou. On September 23, Hangzhou will usher in the 19th Asian Games. When the Asian Games and reading for all meet in Hangzhou, what kind of whimsical ideas will there be?

Yesterday morning, the 2nd All-National Reading Conference “Reading for the Asian Games · Energizing Youth” Fun Challenge was held in Canal Sports Park, Gongshu District. This is a theme activity full of youthful atmosphere and hot scenes in the 2nd National Reading Conference. It is guided by the Publishing Bureau of the Central Propaganda Department and the Propaganda Department of Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee, hosted by the Propaganda Department of Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee and the Propaganda Department of Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee, Hangzhou Organized by the Municipal Bureau of Education, Hangzhou Daily Newspaper Group, China Mobile Communications Group Zhejiang Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Gongshu District Party Committee Propaganda Department, Vice Chairman of the Chinese Writers Association, Mao Dun Literature Award winner Mai Jia, China Mobile 5G Exploration Officer, four gold medals in the Winter Olympics Winner Wang Meng and other special guests participated.

The challenge centered on “fun” and integrated knowledge elements such as reading, Asian Games, sports, Song rhyme, etc., allowing participants to acquire knowledge and relax in the interactive competition.

Source: City Express Author: Trainee reporter Shen Bohan Editor: Gao Tingting

You may also like

3rd league: VfB Oldenburg gets a point in...

NBA playoffs, LA Clippers Phoenix Suns game-4 100-112:...

National Table Tennis Team locks up WTT Macau...

Top German striker: Ottawa Senators prohibit Stützle from...

Football: Real Madrid wins, Real Sociedad sees the...

Football, Regionalliga West: Back in the 3rd league...

Barcelona Open: Dan Evans beaten by Carlos Alcaraz...

Bundesliga-Mullen double hit Bellingham scored Dortmund 4-0 Frankfurt...

Donyell Malen: From bad purchase to factor in...

Lazio Turin result 0-1, goal by Ilic- breaking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy