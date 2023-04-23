“Joyful Reading Asian Games Burning Youth” fun challenge was held yesterday-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

“Joyful Reading Asian Games Burning Youth” fun challenge was held yesterday

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-23 08:42

On April 23, the Second National Reading Conference will open in Hangzhou. On September 23, Hangzhou will usher in the 19th Asian Games. When the Asian Games and reading for all meet in Hangzhou, what kind of whimsical ideas will there be?

Yesterday morning, the 2nd All-National Reading Conference “Reading for the Asian Games · Energizing Youth” Fun Challenge was held in Canal Sports Park, Gongshu District. This is a theme activity full of youthful atmosphere and hot scenes in the 2nd National Reading Conference. It is guided by the Publishing Bureau of the Central Propaganda Department and the Propaganda Department of Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee, hosted by the Propaganda Department of Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee and the Propaganda Department of Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee, Hangzhou Organized by the Municipal Bureau of Education, Hangzhou Daily Newspaper Group, China Mobile Communications Group Zhejiang Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Gongshu District Party Committee Propaganda Department, Vice Chairman of the Chinese Writers Association, Mao Dun Literature Award winner Mai Jia, China Mobile 5G Exploration Officer, four gold medals in the Winter Olympics Winner Wang Meng and other special guests participated.

The challenge centered on “fun” and integrated knowledge elements such as reading, Asian Games, sports, Song rhyme, etc., allowing participants to acquire knowledge and relax in the interactive competition.